Lawyers strike takes dramatic turn in Delhi, two threaten to commit suicide

The lawyers’ protest comes hours ahead of the filing of the review petition against the Delhi HC order in connection with the clash between police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court (ANI)

Lawyers strike in Delhi: The violent clash between lawyers and Delhi Police took an ugly turn on Wednesday morning when two of the protesting lawyers allegedly attempted to commit suicide in Rohini court in the national capital. While a lawyer, identified as Ashish, tried self-immolation and poured kerosene on himself, another lawyer, identified as Pradeep Kadyan, climbed on the Rohini Court building threatening to commit suicide.

Even as the lawyers have tried to commit suicide in Rohini Court, the lawyers’ strike took a dramatic turn after the striking advocates blocked the court proceedings in Saket. The protests soon spread to Dwarka Court and Karkardooma Court, adversely affecting the working of courts. The litigants said that they were not allowed inside the Saket Court premises.

The demonstration by lawyers comes hours ahead of the filing of the review petition against the Delhi High Court order in connection with a clash between police personnel and lawyers at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police faced a revolt from its rank and file as thousands of cops laid siege outside the police headquarters for 11 hours. The unprecedented protests were triggered after one policeman was beaten up outside the Saket district court, and another on Saturday after a parking dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer which led to at least 20 security personnel and several advocates being injured.

The feud between the lawyers and the cops is unlikely to settle down soon. The Delhi Police have ended their 11-hour strike on Tuesday, the lawyers are abstaining from work. Among other demands, the cops have been pressing that the licences of lawyers who assaulted their colleagues be revoked and the transfer of the officers involved in the Tis Hazari clash last week be rescinded.

On the other hand, the lawyers have been demanding arrest of the policeman who fired gunshots on lawyers in Tis Hazari Court on Saturday. “Our fight is against only those policemen who fired at us and lathi-charged us that day. We will protest till they are arrested,” a striking lawyer at Rohini Court said.