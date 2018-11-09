Lawyer writes to PMO on electoral reforms, seeks fixing of minimum qualification for candidates

Ashwini Upadhay, who has filed almost 50 PILs in the Supreme Court and high courts on issues such as electoral reforms and polygamy among Muslims, has also made a separate representation with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)

The lawyer has further sought directions to make the two-child policy mandatory for applying for government jobs, receiving aids and financial subsidies.

A lawyer and BJP leader has written to the Prime Minister and the Election Commission seeking direction to fix graduation as the minimum educational qualification and 70 years as the maximum age limit for contesting parliamentary and state assembly polls.

Ashwini Upadhay, who has filed almost 50 PILs in the Supreme Court and high courts on issues such as electoral reforms and polygamy among Muslims, has also made a separate representation with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) seeking directions to make two-child policy mandatory for contesting elections, forming political parties and holding offices in them.

The lawyer has further sought directions to make the two-child policy mandatory for applying for government jobs, receiving aids and financial subsidies.

The representation on fixing the qualification and age limit for contesting polls said that they were not only necessary to fulfil the dreams of the Constitution makers and the citizens but also essential to ensure free and fair election.

It further said that to perform the defined roles and responsibilities “successfully and efficiently”, legislators should not only be “physically and mentally fit” but also have good knowledge of the Constitution, economics, sociology and public administration.

The plea said that Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members are the people’s voice in Parliament and hence, they have a very important role in federal political system and in the lawmaking process.

The plea added that Parliament has several standing committees, whose members are nominated by the chairpersons of their respective Houses, which scrutinise the policies, programmes and bills related to their ministries, and propose recommendations and amendments to the same and hence the lawmakers should be educated.

“All of the (parliamentary) committees are regulated by the Rules of Procedure in each House. Through such questions and debates, an MP can be an active voice of his constituents or his state in Parliament. It is clear that an illiterate or semi-literate MP cannot perform these duties efficiently,” the representation said.

Another representation on the two-child policy said the violators be denied constitutional, statutory and legal rights such as “right to vote, contest, property and education…”

It further sought to declare first Sunday of every month as ‘Health Day’ (in place of Polio Day) and provide contraceptive pill, condoms and vaccines free of cost, in addition to polio vaccines.

