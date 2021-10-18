Lawyer shot dead inside district court complex in UP’s Shahjahanpur, Congress corners Yogi govt

A lawyer was allegedly shot dead inside a district court complex in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Monday. The body of the lawyer was found on the third floor of the court.

The body of the lawyer was found on the third floor of the court. A country-made pistol has been recovered from near the body of the deceased lawyer. More details are awaited.

“According to initial reports, it appears the man was alone. No other person was seen around him at the time of the incident. Forensic team is at work…Circumstances around killing unclear,” NDTV quoted S Anand, Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur as saying.

The Congress has hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

“A lawyer was killed inside a court complex in Shahjahanpur. In UP, police kill a businessman in a midnight raid, farmers are mowed down by a minister’s son, & lawyers are murdered. This is law & order under @myogiadityanath, who himself had more than 10 IPC sections against him!” tweeted Dr Shama Mohamed, national spokesperson of the Congress party.