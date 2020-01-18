Lawyer Indira Jaising urges Delhi gang rape victim’s mother to forgive death row convicts

Indira Jaising said that victim’s mother should forgive the four men who committed the brutal crime.

Noted Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising has asked the mother of December 2012 gang-rape and murder victim to forgive the four men who committed the brutal crime. The four men are on death row for committing the crime in December 2012 in Delhi.

Jaising tweeted that the victim’s mother should follow the example set by Congress president Sonia Gandhi who pardoned her husband Rajiv Gandhi’s killers.

“…I urge her to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn’t want the death penalty for her. We are with you but against death penalty,” she tweeted.

The mother of the deceased girl said she was surprised that Indira Jaising was making such a comment. She said such people earn a livelihood by supporting rapists.

“Who is Indira Jaising to give me such a suggestion? The whole country wants the convicts to be executed. Just because of people like her, justice is not done with rape victims,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

“I can’t believe how Indira Jaising even dared to suggest such this. I met her many times over the years in the Supreme Court, not once did she ask for my wellbeing and today she is speaking for convicts. Such people earn a livelihood by supporting rapists, hence rape incidents don’t stop,” she added.

Earlier on Friday, a Delhi court issued fresh death warrants for February 1, 6 am against the four convicts in the case. The four were earlier slated to be hanged on January 22 morning.