Lawyer arrested on sedition charge in Kanpur for offensive tweet against CM Yogi Adityanath

Man arrested in Kanpur for offensive tweet against Adityanath. (File Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a man in Kanpur on the charge of sedition for retweeting a video of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The arrested man has been identified as Abdul Hannan, a district court lawyer in Kanpur. He was arrested on Sunday.

According to a report in The Indian Express, Abdul retweeted a video of Yogi Adityanath’s speech and called him a “terrorist”. “We have registered an FIR against the person. He has been arrested and sent to jail after being produced before the court,” Kalyanpur police station SHO Ajay Seth was quoted as saying in the report.

The IE report said Abdul commented on a tweet shared by State Information Department’s Media Advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi on Saturday. Tripathi’s tweet had a video of Adityanath’s Vidhan Sabha speech wherein he supported cane charge on people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“You will not show the papers and will also participate in riots, then we will cane charge, auction your houses and put up posters,” Tripathi captioned the video.

Abdul retweeted the video tweet by calling Adityanath a terrorist. He also promised to provide free legal help to anti-CAA protesters and requested all ‘constitution lovers’ to follow him and share his tweet.

Meanwhile, police in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr said a man has been arrested for allegedly posting an offensive picture of Yogi Adityanath on Facebook. He has been identified as Muqaddar Pahalwan, 36. He is a resident of Jahangirabad area. According to police, a complaint was filed against Muqaddar Pahalwan by a Bajrang Dal worker in which he alleged that an edited picture of the CM has been posted on Facebook.

Earlier on February 20, a trader in Greater Noida was arrested for sharing an offensive Facebook post against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.