Law student who accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape arrested for extortion

Law student who accused Chinmayanand of raping her has been arrested by the SIT.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday morning arrested the law student who has accused BJP leader and former Union minister Chinmayanand of rape. The girl was arrested on charges of extortion, news agency ANI reported. UP DGP OP Singh confirmed that the student has been taken into custody by the SIT.

“The law student, who had accused Swami Chinmayanand for sexually harassing her, has been arrested by the SIT for allegedly trying to extort money from him,” Singh said.

The arrest comes hours before a local Shahjahanpur court was scheduled to hear her anticipatory bail plea today. The 23-year-old girl’s plea will be heard by Additional District Judge Sudhir Kumar. On Tuesday, the court had admitted her plea and summoned all records related to the case. Chinmayanand was arrested from his Shahjahanpur ashram on Friday last week.