‘Law of Karma’: Subramanian Swamy hits out at Congress for protesting against reconstitution of Nehru Memorial Panel

Swamy was referring to an incident that happened over three decades ago when he was sacked from IIT by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. (IE)

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday hit back at the Congress for protesting against the reconstitution of Nehru Memorial Museum and Library society. He said that the Congress leaders were ‘howling’ about Nehru Museum Board re-constitution but did their government not remove him from IIT-Delhi.

“Congi howling about Nehru Museum Board reconstitution leaving them all out. Did Congi govt not remove me from my professorship at IIT after inviting me to leave Harvard and teach at IIT? Law of Karma hurts for past sins,” Swamy said. He was referring to an incident that happened over three decades ago when he was sacked from IIT by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Congi howling about Nehru Museum Board re constitution leaving them all out. Did Congi govt not remove me from my professorship at IIT after inviting me to leave Harvard and teach at IIT? Law of Karma hurts for past sins — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 6, 2019

Swamy has on multiple occasions said that he was removed because his economic policy recommendations were not in sync with what the government of the time was propagating. The BJP MP today reminded the incident to the Congress leader and said that it was “Law of Karma” that was hurting them for the “past sins”.

Swamy’s statement came after it was reported that the Centre had dropped the names of Congress leaders from Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society panel. Reacting to this, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said that it was unfortunate that the government was taking everything politically. “Government took this decision as they want their own people to be included in the panel,” he said.

Responding to this, tourism minister Prahlad Patel said that the Nehru Memorial was now a museum for all former Prime Ministers. “It hasn’t happened today, it happened years ago and it will be inaugurated soon. All these leaders belong to different parties. The controversy is uncalled for,” the minister said.