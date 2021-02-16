  • MORE MARKET STATS

Law doesn’t differentiate between 22-year-old and 50-year-old: Delhi Police Commissioner on Disha Ravi’s arrest in toolkit case

By: |
February 16, 2021 1:41 PM

Talking to reporters at an event here, Shrivastava said it is wrong when people say that there were lapses in the arrest of the 22-year-old activist.

disha ravi"Disha Ravi's arrest has been made in accordance with law which doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old or a 50-year-old," the Delhi Police chief said. (Photo source: IE)

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Tuesday said the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi was made in accordance with law which “doesn’t differentiate between a 22-year-old or 50-year-old”.

Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday in connection with a protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation.
Police claimed that she had sent the toolkit to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app, and also “coaxed her to act on it”.

“Disha Ravi’s arrest has been made in accordance with law which doesn’t differentiate between a 22-year-old or a 50-year-old,” the Delhi Police chief said. He said Ravi has been sent to five-day police custody and the matter was being probed.

Ravi along with Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India’s image, the Delhi Police had said on Monday.

The data was also deleted, police claimed, adding that Ravi’s Telegram account shows many links related to the toolkit had been removed.

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Jacob and Shantanu.

