The 22nd Law Commission of India (LCI) on Wednesday sought the views of the public and religious organisations on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). A public notice issued by the Commission yesterday said those interested and willing may present their views and opinions within 30 days.

According to the notice, the “public at large” and “recognised religious organisations” can send their views on the UCC within 30 days. Submissions can also be made in the form of consultations/discussions or working papers on any of the issues pertaining to the code.

The development comes nearly eight months after the Centre told the Supreme Court that the Constitution obligated the State to have a Uniform Civil Code for its citizens and said that people of different religions and denominations following different property and matrimonial laws was an “affront to the nation’s unity”.

In the notice issued on Wednesday, the law panel, chaired by former Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, said, “Initially, the 21st Law Commission of India had examined the subject on Uniform Civil Code and solicited the views of all the stakeholders through its appeal along with a questionnaire dated October 7, 2016 and further public appeals/notices dated March 19, 2018 and March 27, 2018, and April 10, 2018.”

The commission said it had received overwhelming responses and the 21st Law Commission issued the consultation paper on “Reforms of Family Law” on August 31, 2018.

The law panel said since more than three years have passed since the consultation paper was issued, and keeping in mind the relevance and importance of the subject and also the various court orders on the subject, the 22nd Law Commission of India considered it expedient to initiate fresh consultation on the subject.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

The Uniform Civil Code, a directive principle under the Constitution, is meant to be a single set of personal laws that would apply to all citizens equally. It refers to a common set of laws governing personal matters such as marriage, divorce, adoption, inheritance, and succession.

At present, the personal laws of various communities are largely governed by their religion.

‘Desperation for continuing with its agenda on polarisation’

The Congress on Thursday said the Law Commission’s latest attempt to seek fresh public opinion on a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) represents the Narendra Modi government’s desperation for continuing with its agenda of polarisation and diversion from its failures.

In a statement, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said it is strange that the Law Commission is seeking a fresh reference when it acknowledges that its predecessor, the 21st Law Commission, had published a consultation paper on the subject in August 2018, PTI reported.

“This latest attempt represents the Modi government’s desperation for a legitimate justification of its continuing agenda of polarisation and diversion from its glaring failures,” he said.