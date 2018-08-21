‘Law and order situation’: Why a Goa village, a tourist hotspot bordering Karnataka, wants its bars shut down

The residents of Surla village in Goa have claimed that semi-naked men are seen relieving themselves in public in an inebriated state.

With crime against women, liquor and drugs hitting headlines on many occasions, residents of a village in India’s favourite tourist destination of Goa is up in arms against bars alleging harassment and molestation of women. Beer parlours are popular spots thronged by tourists, and residents of the village bordering Karnataka have demanded that they be shut down.

The residents of Surla village in Goa have claimed that semi-naked men are seen relieving themselves in public in an inebriated state. They have warned that the state government should pay heed to “possible law and order situation” that is “waiting to explode.” Villagers have threatened to lock their homes and stage a roadblock with their children and belongings. There are 94 homes and 460 adults in the village and it has become the first village in the state to resist alcohol, as per Indian Express report.

The villagers have formed an ‘action committee’. “We have reached a point of no return. We ask the government, who will take responsibility for our response when our women are molested? We are not against decent tourists or families, but only those who visit for cheap liquor,” one of the members of the ‘action committee’ says. Residents alleged that there are incidents of molestation.

“Two years ago, we carried out a signature campaign after the collector asked us to show the scale of the menace. The incidents have reached a level that we are afraid for our women,” one resident claimed.

Residents have claimed that tourists from neighbouring Karnataka flock to its eight liquor vends for prices that are half the prevailing rate in Karnataka, because of Goa’s low excise rates. Surla is picturesque village that offers a panoramic view of the Western Ghats and its gushing waterfalls, hosts an old Portugese outpost, and is one of the access points into the Mhadhei wildlife sanctuary.

The government officials have admitted that there are some issues. “It is a concern since it involves law and order. The village is affected due to cheap liquor and easy proximity to a neighbouring state. We are looking into their demands,” Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte said. Satyavan Bhivshet, Assistant Commissioner, Excise, said they earn around Rs 6,000 from each of the eight bars as licence fee. “We understand the situation and are willing to look into the matter. But for now, this is a law and order situation.”