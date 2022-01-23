‘Law and order model of Bengal’: BJP slams TMC government over alleged attack on MP Arjun Singh

BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that party MLA Pawan Singh was also attacked by the TMC workers.

The BJP today slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government after party’s MP Arjun Singh was allegedly attacked by the Trinamool Congress workers in Bhatpara near Kolkata. Sharing a video of the incident, BJP leader Sambit Patra alleged that when an elected representative is not safe in Bengal, how can the public be safe there.

“TMC and their goons have made Bengal a symbol of political violence under Mamata didi’s government. If the MPs elected by the people in Bengal are not safe, then how will the people of Bengal be safe from TMC goons! This mob attack on MP Arjun Singh ji is a symbol of the law and order model of Bengal,” said Patra.

ममता दीदी की सरकार में TMC और उनके गुंडों ने बंगाल को राजनीतिक हिंसा का प्रतीक बना दिया है।



बंगाल में जनता द्वारा चुने गए सांसद सुरक्षित नहीं तो TMC के गुंडों से बंगाल की जनता कैसे सुरक्षित होगी!



सांसद अर्जुन सिंह जी के ऊपर यह मॉब अटैक बंगाल की कानून व्यवस्था मॉडल का प्रतीक है। pic.twitter.com/8MhbLr0U1T — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 23, 2022

Singh alleged that BJP MLA Pawan Singh was also attacked by the TMC workers. “At 10:30 am today, our MLA Pawan Singh had gone to offer tribute to Netaji, when TMC’s goons attacked him, fired at him, hurled bricks…They also attacked me when I reached. Everything was happening in front of the police…my car was broken,” he alleged.

However, various reports claimed that first, a clash broke out between the BJP and TMC supporters in Bhatpara near Kolkata after stones were allegedly hurled at Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh. Singh went to the area to attend a programme to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

According to police, two cars, including a police vehicle, were vandalised in the clashes in the hotbed of political unrest in the North 24 Parganas district.

The video of the incident showed a mob trying to gherao MP Arjun Singh while his security personnel pointed guns towards the mob while trying to disrupt the crowd. The BJP MP was rescued and sent to his residence safely, said Joint Commissioner of Police Dhruba Jyoti Dey. A large contingent of police along with senior officers was deputed at the spot, he said.