Law and order deteriorating in Delhi, L-G busy playing dirty politics, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday alleged that Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena was “busy playing dirty politics” rather than taking steps to improve the condition of the capital. He made the remarks came a day after Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal alleged she was molested by a drunk man while she was on an inspection at night, and dragged by his car for 10-15 metres outside AIIMS in Delhi with her hand stuck in the vehicle’s window.

“Law and order situation fast deteriorating in Delhi. LG, rather than taking steps to improve it, busy playing dirty politics. He has called series of meetings of Delhi government officers today, which he has no powers to do, to further meddle and interfere in the elected government’s functioning,” tweeted Kejriwal, attaching a media report detailing Maliwal’s allegations.

Following the incident, a 47-year-old man living in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar was arrested.

The DCW chief said she inspecting the state of women’s security in Delhi along with her team, in the wake of the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag incident, where 20-year-old Anjali Singh was killed on New Year in the national capital after her two-wheeler was hit by the car, and dragged for 10-12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, when the incident took place.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that a police patrol vehicle spotted Maliwal at AIIMS around 3 AM and enquired if she was in distress. After she narrated her ordeal, the van tracked the car and the driver, accused Harish Chandra, was arrested.

He said that a case was registered at Kotla Mubarak Pur based on a complaint by the DCW chief and the accused was booked under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act.