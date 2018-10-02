Launched with much fanfare, Bharat Ke Veer trust has corpus of less than Rs 10 crore

Bharat Ke Veer trust: The trust was launched along with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar

Bharat Ke Veer trust: Contrary to the hype created around Bharat Ke Veer, a trust which was formed jointly by the central government, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and former ace badminton player Pullela Gopichand, the fund has managed to create a corpus of just Rs 9.21 crore a year and a half since its launch on April 17, reported The Indian Express. Union Minister Rajnath Singh had launched the fund to assist the families of bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Incidentally, the total amount of Kerala Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund has already reached Rs 1620.23 crore, the IE report says.

The Union Home Ministry, while responding to a query by The Indian Express, stated that private persons/private organisations/ NGOs have contributed a total of Rs 16.75 crore to Bharat Ke Veer. The government departments have donated a total of just Rs 25,000. Contribution from the overseas in the 17 months since the launch has been a mere Rs 5.20 lakh. “No fund was received in Bharat Ke Veer from abroad during 2017-18. An amount of Rs 520000 was received in Bharat Ke Veer from abroad during 2018-19 so far,” the MHA response states.

Public sector undertakings have contributed Rs 1 crore during this period. “As on date, total amount of Rs 92123564.17 is available in Bharat ke Veer corpus after distribution amongst next of kin of Bravehearts of CAPFs,” the response states.

As per the policy, the Bharat Ke Veer fund is to help families of the martyrs of central para-military forces like Assam Rifles, Border Security Force, Central Industrial Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, National Disaster Response Force, National Security Guard and Sashastra Seema Bal.

Last month, the Union Home Minister had announced that contributions to Bharat Ke Veer trust will be exempt from Income Tax. “Ministry of finance @FinMinIndia has now given approval to @BharatKeVeer Trust under 80(G) which in effect means that all contributions to the trust will be exempted under the income tax. I thank the ministry and FM Sh. @ArunJaitley for the exemption to #BharatKeVeer Trust,” Rajnath had tweeted.