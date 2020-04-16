‘Laughing strategically and rolling on the floor dynamically’: Sambit Patra mocks Rahul Gandhi over COVID-19 press conference

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra. (File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his statement that the nationwide lockdown is no solution to the coronavirus. Party spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted that he was “laughing strategically and rolling on the floor dynamically”, a veiled reference to Rahul who in his press conference pitched for aggressively expanding testing and adopting it as a strategic instrument to defeat the pandemic.

“Give out as much money as you can but remember don’t spend too much because you have to spend STRATEGICALLY and money needs to be spent DYNAMICALLY!!” he said in a tweet immediately after Rahul’s press conference. “I am laughing STRATEGICALLY and rolling on the floor DYNAMICALLY,” he added.

“In my tweet I like strategic laughing as we can create a positive atmosphere by raising both hands above the posture of laughing and talking about dynamically rolling on the floor. Can someone tell why the Congress is upset with my tweet?” he said in another tweet.

Party general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh also mocked Rahul and asked that if he believed that the lockdown was not an effective tool to fight the virus, they why did states where the Congress party is in power chose to extend the lockdown before the Centre announced it.

“Lockdown is not the solution to Rahul Gandhi… Then why did the CMs of Congress and Congress partnered govts extend the lock down first?,” he asked, referring to states like Punjab and Maharashtra which announced an extension to the lockdown before the Centre.

Maharashtra, where the Congress is part of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, has backed lockdown, with the state dispensation extending it to April 30 before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on April 14 to stretch it nation-wide till May 3. Punjab, which is also ruled by the Congress, announced to extend the lockdown before the PM’s announcement.

During the meeting with the Prime Minister on April 11, most Chief Ministers had favoured extending the lockdown to contain the spread of virus, a point which also found mention in the Prime Minister’s second address to the nation.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the lockdown was not the final solution to defeat, but a pause button. Finding fault with the government approach in screening, he said, “Currently testing levels are too low. I am proposing scaling up testing. One advice to the government is, push testing aggressively. Maximise testing and use testing strategically, to assist states in their fight.”

According to Union Health Ministry data, the country has reported over 12,000 positive coronavirus cases and 400 deaths.