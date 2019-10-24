Latur City Election Results 2019: Can Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh continue his winning streak in this family bastion?

Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son Amit campaigns in Latur city. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Latur City (Maharashtra) Assembly Election Results 2019: Former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh is contesting on Congress ticket and will take on Shailesh Lahoti of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Latur City Assembly seat of Maharashtra. Amit has won this seat two times before — 2009 and 2014. In the last assembly election, the Congress leader had defeated Lahoti by over 49,000 votes. Amit had got 1,19,656 votes with 58.82 per cent vote share whereas Lahoti could get just 70,191 votes with 34.50 per cent vote share.

Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh is the National Secretary of the All India Congress Committee. He has also served as the Minister of State for Tourism, Food and Drugs Administration, Excise, and New Renewable Energy in the previous Congress government. In 2002 and 2008, Amit was appointed as the Vice President of the Youth Congress. He made his political debut in 2009 and defeated Kayyum Khan Mohammad Khan Pathan of Bahujan Samaj Party by a margin of 89,480 votes.

Latur City Assembly seat is a family bastion of Amit as his father Vilasrao Deshmukh represented this constituency five times, in 1980, 1985, 1991, 1999 and 2004. Since 1980, Latur City has been voting for the Deshmukh family except for once in 1995 when it voted Shivajirao Patil Kavhekar of Janata Dal. Amit Deshmukh’s brother Dheeraj Deshmukh too is contesting assembly polls from Latur Rural. Dheeraj, who is contesting for the first time, will take on Sachin Deshmukh of Sachin Deshmukh.

Amit Deshmukh’s father Vilasrao Deshmukh was the chief minister of Maharashtra from November 2004 to December 2008. He also served in the Union cabinet in different capacities such as the Minister of Science and Technology, Minister of Panchayati Raj, Minister of Rural Development, and Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Poling for the Latur city and Rural was held on October 21 and the counting of votes is to be held today, October 24.