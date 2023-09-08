scorecardresearch
Latest weather update: IMD issues ‘Yellow’ alert for several cities in Maharashtra, advises fishermen not to venture into sea

The maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai and neighbood cities are likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

Written by FE Online
New Delhi
Vehicles move on a waterlogged road following heavy rain at Andheri, in Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for several cities in Maharashtra including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nashik districts. The Met office has also warned fishermen not to venture into the sea.

The Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is very likely to prevail over parts of Southwest and Westcentral Arabian sea along and off Somalia coasts and Gulf of Mannar. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Mumbai and neighbood cities are likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

Weather prediction for Northeast India:-

The IMD has predicted light to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall activity over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura for the next three days.

Weather forecast for other parts:-

Several parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands are likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning till 10th September. “Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over the region during the rest days of the week,” IMD said.

Himachal Pradesh:-

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, will experience light rain today. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius respectively. In the last 24 hours, the monsoon was weak over the state. Light to moderate rainfall occurred at isolated places. The lowest temperature was recorded at Kukumseri at 7.4 degrees Celsius while the highest temperature was recorded at Una at 37.4 degrees Celsius. In the high hills area, snowfall might occur at a few places. 

Delhi weather updates:-

On Friday, the national capital will experience cloudy sky with light rain/drizzle expected towards evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 37 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively. On Thursday, the capital city recorded the highest temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius at the Sports Complex. 

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 08:40 IST

