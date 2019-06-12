Lateral Entry 2.0: Centre mulls importing 400 experts from private sector at Deputy Secretary and Director level, says report

Two months after it inducted 9 private sector specialists as joint secretaries, the Narendra Modi government is mulling to rope in subject experts from the private sector at the Deputy Secretary (DS) and Director levels as well. The move is aimed at boosting efficiency and bring more expertise into various government departments, said a report in the Indian Express. The report said that officials of his Department of Personnel & Training have been asked to prepare a proposal for inducting 400 domain experts to fill DS\/Director posts. Government has been rooting for lateral entry to bridge the acute talent shortfall at the top of policy making. Officials at DoPT have also been asked to frame a process for recruitment and evaluation of private sector employees into central administration, the report added. If implemented, the proposal could take away 60 per cent of the 650 posts at the DS\/Director level under the Central Staffing Scheme (CSS). These posts are currently available to officers from the three all-India services and 37 participating services such as Railways, Customs, Income Tax etc. With the Narendra Modi government lending its support to filling vacant positions laterally, think tank Niti Aayog will also hire 54 private sector employees. These 54 of the 516 positions at Niti Aayog are recognised as \u201cflexi-pool posts,\u201d for which the think tank recruits consultants on a need basis. This time around, the hired individuals will be on par with regular civil servants in terms of rank, status, responsibilities and accountability. Nine private sector specialists were selected by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in April for joint secretary posts. Those selected are Amber Dubey (for civil aviation), Arun Goel (commerce), Rajeev Saksena (Economic Affairs), Sujit Kumar Bajpayee (environment, forest and climate change), Saurabh Mishra (financial services) and Dinesh Dayanand Jagdale (new and renewable energy). Suman Prasad Singh has been selected for appointment as joint secretary in road transport and highways ministry, Bhushan Kumar in Shipping and Kokoli Ghosh for agriculture, cooperation and farmers welfare.