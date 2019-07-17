Late Maharaja Hari Singh’s grandson lands in soup over tweet on 1931 Kashmir agitation

Vikramaditya Singh (file photo)

Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh landed in soup over his description of the killing of 23 people on July 13, 1931 in a tweet. Taking to Twitter recently, he called them “rapists, criminals and looters”. Kishtwar Chief Judicial Magistrate Sudhir Khajuria has now directed the Kishtwar SHO to check whether the tweet makes out to be a cognizable offence, The Indian Express reported. Singh is the grandson of the last Dogra ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, late Maharaja Hari Singh.

Asking the SHO to initiate a preliminary probe, CJM said, “If any cognizable offence is made out, SHO Kishtwar police station is directed to proceed in accordance with law”. The order was passed following a complaint filed by People’s Conference’s Sajjad Ahmed Najjar, who sought action against Singh for his comments against those killed by then Maharaja’s forces in 1931.

Najjar said it was a malicious act on part of Singh to outrage religious feelings of a community. He further pointed out that the day is considered important in the state’s history and has been added as a public holiday by the state government.

Martyrs Day should be honoured for those thousands of heroes who have sacrificed their lives for our Nation. On 13th July 1931, plunder, loot & rape by criminals & jailbreakers in Srinagar city was put to an end. It is a blot on J&K that this is glorified as State Martyrs Day. pic.twitter.com/be1ElJn1tL — Vikramaditya Singh (@vikramaditya_JK) July 13, 2019

Singh’s tweet on July 13 read, “Martyrs Day should be honoured for those thousands of heroes who have sacrificed their lives for our Nation. On 13th July 1931, plunder, loot & rape by criminals & jailbreakers in Srinagar city was put to an end. It is a blot on J&K that this is glorified as State Martyrs Day.

On the day, close to 23 people were killed by Dogra forces near Srinagar Central Jail when they were calling for “Nimaz Azan”, the complainant said, urging an FIR to be registered against Vikramaditya Singh for the latter’s tweets.