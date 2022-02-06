Lata Mangeshkar, Rajya Sabha MP who never took any allowances in six-year tenure

Supported by the BJP, Lata Mangeshkar was elected on November 22, 1999, and was part of the House till November 21, 2005.

Singing legend Lata Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians and one of the biggest music icons of the country, died Sunday due to multiple organ failure. She was 92. Besides being the singing legend, she was also a member of the Rajya Sabha for six years.

Supported by the BJP, she was elected on November 22, 1999, and was part of the House till November 21, 2005. Following an RTI, it was revealed that during her term, she never touched the allowances and checks she received as a parliamentarian. The document showed that all payments that were made to Mangeshkar from the Pay Accounts Office were returned.

In those six years, she asked just one, unstarred, question — on derailment of trains! “Whether it is a fact that the incidents of derailment of trains on various sections have been on the increase; if so, the number of train derailment incidents since the beginning of the year 2000; the estimated loss suffered by the Railways as a consequence thereof; what measures have been taken by government to prevent such incident?”

As she had revealed during an interview, the singer always felt that she was a misfit for the Parliament. “My tenure in the Rajya Sabha was anything but happy. I was reluctant to be inducted into Parliament. In fact, I pleaded with those who urged me into the Rajya Sabha to let me off… What did I know about politics?” she had stated.

The singing legend was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai in early January after she tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

Mangeshkar remained in the ICU for more than two weeks, following signs of marginal improvement in her health, following which the doctors treating her had taken her off the ventilator on January 28.

However, she was put on the ventilator again as her health started deteriorating from February 5 after which the team of doctors employed aggressive therapy to revive her. Mangeshkar’s death plunged the country into mourning with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the tributes in a series of tweets.