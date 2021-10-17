‘Last chance for redemption’: Sidhu writes to Sonia Gandhi, seeks meeting over 13-point agenda

The letter by Sidhu comes just two days after he made a comeback as president of the Congress’ Punjab unit, days after resigning amid discord with CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Punjab Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has written a letter to party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi highlighting governance issues in the state, which he said need to be dealt with in a “last chance for resurrection and redemption”. He also requested for a meeting to present a 13-point agenda for the party’s campaign for the Assembly polls due next year.

The letter by Sidhu comes just two days after he made a comeback as president of the Congress’ Punjab unit, days after resigning as PCC chief amid discord with chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The letter dated October 15, which was shared by Sidhu on Twitter on Sunday, was written a day after he met Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal and withdrew his resignation, saying “everything has been sorted out”.

Justice in sacrilege cases, Punjab’s drugs menace, agricultural issues, employment opportunities, sand mining and welfare of backward classes were among the 13 issues he highlighted in his letter to the party president.

Sidhu asked Sonia Gandhi to consider the points and direct the state government to “act in the best interest of the people of Punjab immediately”. He also sought a personal audience with Gandhi to present the Punjab model to be a part of the 2022 Congress manifesto.

On Friday, Sidhu said his concerns have been resolved and the party asserted that he will continue as the head of the state unit. AICC general secretary incharge Punjab Harish Rawat told reporters that Sidhu has withdrawn his resignation and will continue in his post as the matter of the resignation is now over for the party.

During the meeting with Venugopal and Rawat, the Punjab Congress leader raised his concerns over the 18-point agenda taken up by the leadership on which actions are pending. These included action against those involved in the sacrilege issue and the drugs mafia.