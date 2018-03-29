Large consumers to gain as DERC revises power tariff structure

The Delhi electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Wednesday came up with the tariff schedule for FY19, where it reduced the cost of electricity units and increased the fixed monthly rental. (Reuters)

The Delhi electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Wednesday came up with the tariff schedule for FY19, where it reduced the cost of electricity units and increased the fixed monthly rental. The new electricity structure would not be revenue negative for discoms while there is more benefit for customers with higher electricity usage. Electricity consumers using less than 200 units would now pay Rs 3/unit, down by a rupee. Slab rates for 200-400 unit and 400-800 unit categories have been cut to Rs 4.5/unit and Rs 6.5/unit from Rs 6/unit and Rs 7.3/unit, respectively.

Fixed charge for consumers with a connection load of below 2 kilo-watt (KW) is Rs 125/KW. Connection loads of 2-5 KW would coat Rs 140/KW and 5-15 KW connections would be charged at Rs 175/KW every month. Earlier, fixed charges for consumers with a connection load of 1 KW was Rs 20 per connection. Consumers with connection loads of 3 KW, 4 KW and 5 KW, paid Rs 105, Rs 140 and Rs 175 respectively. Industrial consumers would be billed at Rs 250/kilovolt-ampere/month. Electricity in Delhi is supplied by TPDDL and BSES, the power distribution units of Tata Power and Reliance Infrastructure respectively. BSES has two units, BYPL and BRPL. Besides, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation is also a deemed licensee for distribution of electricity in areas under its jurisdiction.

The estimated revenue requirement for the private discoms for FY18 is: BRPL – Rs 9,161 crore, BYPL – Rs 5,013 crore and TPDDL — Rs 6,802 crore. About 85% of the revenue of discoms goes in purchasing power. A source added that power procurement cost for discoms have been relatively stable recently, thanks to the availability of cheap power in the spot market. The new mechanism is aligned to the two part tariff (fixed and variable) system through which discoms pay power generators. While the fixed charges, roughly 40-45% of the tariff, are used to recover the costs of establishing and operating power plants, the variable charges are used to compensate for fuel charges.