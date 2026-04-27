A proposal to rename Uttarakhand’s well-known cantonment town Lansdowne has triggered a political controversy, with a BJP legislator urging the Centre to reconsider the move. Lansdowne MLA Dilip Rawat has written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh opposing the reported plan to rename the town “Jaswant Garh”. In his letter, Rawat described the proposal as “extremely regrettable” and warned that altering the name could harm the region’s global recognition as a tourist destination.

Located in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district, Lansdowne has long been promoted as a quiet hill retreat and a key tourism hub. Rawat argued that the town’s identity is closely tied to its name, which has gained visibility over decades. “If the name of this tourist town is changed, it will severely impact its recognition and popularity, which would not be in the interest of Uttarakhand,” he said, adding that local residents were largely opposed to the move.

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Getting rid of colonial-era legacies

The proposal to rename the place, currently under consideration, is part of an effort to remove colonial-era legacies. According to officials, the Lansdowne Cantonment Board had approved the proposal earlier and forwarded it to the Ministry following directives from the Centre. Board CEO Harshit Raj Singh told Indian Express that the issue had first been raised in 2023 but saw no final decision at the time. The process has since been revived, with public feedback now being sought.

An April 10 notice issued by the board invited objections and suggestions from residents on renaming the town after 1962 war hero Jaswant Singh Rawat. Officials said responses have been received through both formal and informal channels and a final decision is awaited from the Ministry of Defence.

Rawat, however, questioned the rationale behind focusing on nomenclature instead of development. “If you want to change something, change the facilities and the condition of the town. Mere renaming achieves nothing,” he said. He also pointed out that if colonial associations are the concern, then several other names across the country would need similar reconsideration.

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‘I will stand with people to protest’

The BJP MLA further warned that the move could provoke public protests if carried out without broader consultation. “I will stand with the people in an organised protest,” he said.

The debate also comes against the backdrop of administrative concerns in the cantonment. Lansdowne has been without an elected board since February 2020 and is currently governed by an ad hoc committee. The delay in converting its civil areas into a municipal body has already been a point of contention among residents.