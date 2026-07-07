A major landslide struck Kalladi near Meppady in Kerala’s Wayanad district on Tuesday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation amid fears that several people may be trapped beneath the debris. The incident occurred close to Meenakshi Bridge, where construction work on the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel road project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts has been underway since last year.

According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, teams from Kalpetta were immediately dispatched to the site, while police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel also joined the rescue efforts.

Tunnel project workers among those feared trapped

The landslide is believed to have hit an area where workers associated with the tunnel construction project were staying. Officials said local residents managed to rescue three people before emergency teams arrived.

Apart from labour accommodation, the affected area also has a few houses and homestays, prompting authorities to verify whether any residents or visitors remain trapped under the debris. Several vehicles used to transport tunnel workers were also damaged in the landslide.

Search operations are expected to intensify as rescue personnel continue clearing debris and assessing the extent of the damage.

Authorities coordinate rescue efforts

Senior district officials have reached the site to oversee the operation. Minister T Siddique and the Wayanad District Collector are coordinating rescue efforts and monitoring the situation as authorities work to determine whether more people are trapped.

The Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel road project, launched last year, is a key infrastructure initiative aimed at improving connectivity between Malappuram and Wayanad districts. Tuesday’s landslide has once again highlighted the challenges of executing major infrastructure projects in ecologically sensitive and landslide-prone regions during the monsoon season.

Officials said further details regarding casualties or the number of missing persons are awaited as rescue operations continue.