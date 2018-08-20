Landslide hits vehicle in Kishtwar claiming lives of five

Nine other passengers were rescued and rushed to a hospital where the condition of some of them was stated to be critical, the officer said. (PTI)

At least four passengers were killed and nine others injured when a landslide struck a hilly road in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir today, a senior police officer said. The incident took place at Kulligad on the Kishtwar-Paddar road when huge boulders and debris came down from a hillock, trapping a passenger vehicle plying on the road, Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajinder Kumar Gupta, told PTI.

Four persons were killed on the spot.

Nine other passengers were rescued and rushed to a hospital where the condition of some of them was stated to be critical, the officer said.

Officials said the vehicle was carrying a group of devotees from Udhampur to the shrine of Machail in Padder Valley.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Rajinder Kumar Gupta also stated that the dead includes a woman. Angrez Singh Rana the District Development Commissioner said the local administration has taken steps to aid the victims and was very quick in providing assistance to the injured. He has also said the condition of the victims is critical. The Machail Yatra is set to last 43 days and which began on 25th July and it has been said that almost 1.5 lakh people have paid their respects to the goddess Durga.