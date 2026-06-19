A rain-triggered landslide blocked the Dhalli-Sanjauli bypass on the outskirts of Shimla on Thursday afternoon, disrupting traffic on a crucial route interlinking the state capital with upper Himachal and several other popular tourist destinations.

According to police, intermittent rainfall resulted in a landslide, depositing a large amount of debris on the road and forcing authorities to shut the bypass in both directions. Work is underway to clear the debris and restore the road to full functionality.

Key tourist route to Kufri, Narkanda impacted

The Dhalli-Sanjauli bypass interlinks Victory Tunnel with Dhalli while allowing motorists to avoid the congested Sanjauli stretch. The route is usually used by travellers heading towards Kinnaur and tourist destinations like Narkanda, Kurfi, Naldehra, Mashobra, and Tattapani.

Police have advised commuters to avoid the bypass route for the time being and plan their journey through alternative routes. They have also warned that travellers may face inconvenience because of the closure.

The landslide brought down mud, rocks and uprooted deodar trees after a portion of the hillside fell. As per a report by The Indian Express, heavy machinery and teams from the concerned departments were deployed to remove the debris and restore the traffic movement.

Traffic is disrupted as clearance work continues

The closure is likely to create inconvenience for commuters and residents who regularly use the bypass. As reported by The Indian Express, vehicles are being diverted to alternate routes, which could result in congestion in and around Shimla.

Police have also asked commuters to follow directions issued by personnel deployed at the site to ensure smooth traffic management.

A few minutes ago: A major landslide has occurred on the Dhalli–Sanjauli Bypass in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, India. pic.twitter.com/yMqude8cTo — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) June 18, 2026

Himachal Pradesh under yellow alert as wet spell continues

The landslide comes amid continuing rainfall activity across Himachal Pradesh. As per PTI, light to moderate rain was recorded in several parts of the state during the 24 hours ending Thursday evening. Rainfall, along with thunder and lightning, was reported from Shimla, Jubberhatti, Bhuntar, Sundernagar, Kurfi, Murari Devi, and Jot.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) local weather office, a wet spell is forecast in Himachal Pradesh till June 24. The Shimla Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for hail, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph in parts of Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts on Friday. A warning for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in places across 10 districts of the state on Saturday and Sunday.

The weather department has also predicted fairly widespread rainfall over Himachal Pradesh on June 20 and 21. In its latest Nowcast-HP weather bulletin, the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, said light rain is expected at isolated places in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, as well as in the higher reaches of Chamba, Kullu, Kangra, and Shimla districts during the 12-hour period ending 9 am on June 19.