Land rights claims will be settled, assures Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday assured tribal farmers that their forest land rights claims will be settled by December. Over 10,000 tribals and distressed farmers from across Maharashtra marched to Azad Maidan in Mumbai from Thane to press for their long-pending demands.

Agitating farmers met CM Devendra Fadnavis during which the government agreed to review all the eligible claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) in the next three months. Some of the demands include the implementation of Swaminathan Committee Report, pending claims under the Forest Rights Act, minimum support price and setting up of a judicial system to ensure its implementation, complete farm loan waiver and drought compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for non-irrigated land and Rs 1 lakh per acre for irrigated land and other issues.

“We have been consistently asking the state government to fulfill our long-standing demands, but the response has been lukewarm. Pratibha Shinde, general secretary of the Lok Sangharsh Morcha, said, adding that farmers were forced to launch the agitation because of this.

The state government has agreed to review all the eligible claims under the Forest Rights Act in the next three months. The delegation also reiterated its demands for loan waiver and land rights among others, eight months after they had been promised those by the BJP government.

The state has also agreed to give farmers compensation for crop losses, which they were not getting so far as the land was not in their name.

The march which commenced from Thane on Wednesday started from Mulund Naka on Thursday morning. Several political parties have lent their support to the protest, including the Janata Dal (Secular), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiv Sena. Water conservationist Rajendra Singh and MP Raju Shetty have also come out in support.

More than 35,000 farmers from across Maharashtra, led by the Left-affiliated All India Kisan Sabha, had taken out a march from Nashik to Mumbai on March 12 to press for their demands. Farmers had called off their agitation after the government accepted “almost all” of their demands in writing and assured to implement them in a time-bound manner.