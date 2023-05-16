scorecardresearch
Land-for-jobs scam: CBI searches at nine locations

Written by PTI
Updated:
CBI
The searches were conducted after the alleged role of the two leaders emerged in the scam, they said. (Photo source: IE)

The CBI on Tuesday conducted searches at the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajya Sabha member Prem Chand Gupta at nine locations in multiple states in connection with the land-for-jobs scam, officials said. The searches were conducted after the alleged role of the two leaders emerged in the scam, they said.

The searches were spread across Arrah and Patna in Bihar at the premises of Kiran Devi and her husband Arun Singh and in Gurugram, Rewari, Noida and Delhi at the premises of Gupta, they said.

It is alleged that during RJD supremo Lalu Prasad‘s tenure as railway minister from 2004-2009, appointments were made in Central Railways in violation of norms and procedures of recruitment. No advertisement or public notice was issued for appointment but some residents of Patna were appointed as substitutes in different zonal railways located at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur, it is alleged.

First published on: 16-05-2023 at 12:05 IST

Stock Market