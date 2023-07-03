The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed its chargesheet in a case pertaining to the alleged land-for-jobs scam and named Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, and incumbent deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

The case pertains to an alleged scam in the railway recruitment processes when Lalu Prasad was the Union Railways minister from 2004 to 2009.

The RJD supremo is accused of offering Group D appointments in railways in lieu of plots of land in the name of his family members, including his daughters and son Tejashwi Yadav, during his stint as the minister in the UPA regime.

The CBI had claimed in October 2022 that irregular appointments were made in the Railways, violating the laid down guidelines and processes of the Indian Railways for recruitment.

It claimed that the candidates had revealed that they allegedly sold land to Lalu Prasad and his family at up to one-fifth of the prevailing market rates.

A case was registered on May 18, 2022, against Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and daughters Dr Bharti and Hema Yadav, in addition to 12 people who were given jobs in Railway zones of Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur, Hajipur in 2008-09.

(With PTI inputs)