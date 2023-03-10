Land for jobs case: ED conducts search ops in Delhi, Bihar after CBI quizzes Lalu and Rabri

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi in connection with the land-for-jobs case, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday is conducting searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Bihar in connection with the case, reported ANI, quoting sources.

The case pertains to some people allegedly given employment in the railways, when Lalu was the railway minister from 2004-2009, in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to Lalu’s family and his associates.

Earlier, on Tuesday, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad was questioned by the CBI for nearly five hours in connection with the case. A team of five CBI officials had arrived at the residence of his daughter Misa Bharti in Pandara Park near India Gate where the former CM is currently residing and quarantined post his kidney transplant surgery.

The CBI filed a chargesheet against 16 people, including Lalu, under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. They are all summoned by a court on March 15.

CBI officials said that the fresh round of questioning of Lalu, who is also a convict in the fodder scam, is part of “further investigation” to ascertain the money trail and larger conspiracy.

A day earlier, his wife Rabri Devi was quizzed by the federal agency at her Patna residence for nearly five hours. The CBI maintained that they were only involved in questioning, and it was not a “search” or “raid” operation.

Rabri Devi’s questioning invoked sharp responses from political leaders, with Tejashwi Yadav saying that the CBI’s action is a result of “relentless opposition” to the BJP, while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the family was “harassed” as they did not “bow down”.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that “targeting and harassing” Opposition leaders was wrong. His response followed the arrest of his former deputy Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case.