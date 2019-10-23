Land Acquisition case: Justice Arun Mishra not to recuse from hearing matter

By: |
Published: October 23, 2019 11:30:10 AM

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Mishra pronounced the order and said, "I am not recusing from hearing this matter".

Land Acquisition case, Justice Arun Mishra, Land Acquisition Act, latest news on Land Acquisition caseA five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Mishra pronounced the order and said, “I am not recusing from hearing this matter”. (IE photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that Justice Arun Mishra will not recuse from hearing a Constitution bench matter challenging provisions of the Land Acquisition Act. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice Mishra pronounced the order and said, “I am not recusing from hearing this matter”.

Various farmers association and individuals have raised objection to Justice Mishra hearing the matter on the grounds that he has already expressed his mind in the judgment pronounced by the apex court in February last year.
The other members of the Constitution bench include Justices Indira Banerjee, Vineet Saran, M R Shah and S Ravindra Bhat.

The Constitution bench asked parties in the matter to suggest legal questions which would be adjudicated upon by the court.

For latest coverage on Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019 and Haryana Assembly Election 2019, log on to financialexpress.com. We bring you full coverage of Assembly Election 2019 on Financial Express, stay tuned for latest election updates.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Land Acquisition case: Justice Arun Mishra not to recuse from hearing matter
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition