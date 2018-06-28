Lalu’s son a ‘Muhalla leader’: Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) fumes over Tejashwi Yadav’s ‘Grand alliance door closed’ comment

The Janata Dal-United (JDU) has come out all guns blazing against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his recent statement on the possibility of Nitish Kumar’s re-entry into the Grand Alliance.

The Janata Dal-United (JDU) has come out all guns blazing against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his recent statement on the possibility of Nitish Kumar’s re-entry into the Grand Alliance. On Wednesday, JD(U) slammed Tejashwi Yadav, calling him a ‘muhalla’ leader, whose permission Bihar’s ruling party doesn’t need to join the UPA. According to TOI, JD (U) national secretary general KC Tyagi questioned Tejashwi’s authority and position to make such a comment.

Apart from the statement, Tejashwi had also called Nitish a ‘palturam’ (turncoat), and even mocked Nitish Kumar’s call to a recuperating Lalu Yadav as a “late courtesy call”. Tyagi was quoted as saying by TOI that Tejashwi’s statements were objectionable and against basic manners. He added that Nitish Kumar has been politically associated with Lalu Yadav, and called the RJD chief because of their old political relationship. “We wish Laluji a long life, but the way his son spoke is unacceptable,” Nitish was quoted as saying by TOI.

On Tuesday, Tejashwi Yadav had said that the door is closed for Nitish Kumar’s return to the grand alliance. He also rubbished suggestions by the Congress leaders that Kumar’s return to the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ could be considered if he chose to snap ties with the BJP. Tejashwi said that the Centre has snubbed Nitish on the issue of special category status or at least a special economic package, and despite being an alliance partner, he is not in a position to confront the BJP on the issue. “He (Nitish Kumar) is now left with little credibility. There is no guarantee that if we, speaking hypothetically, agree to yet another tie-up, he would not ditch us sometime later. The door is now closed,” the former deputy CM was quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi also fired a fresh corruption salvo at Tejashwi Yadav alleging him of serving as the “handling and storage agent” of a leading steel company in the country. Sushil also alleged that Yadav did not declare this information in his affidavit before the Election Commission when he made his electoral debut in the Bihar assembly polls of 2015 and accused him of evading taxes on the earnings made in aforementioned capacity.