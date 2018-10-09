Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti admits Tejashwi, Tej Pratap are fighting; denies it later

Jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti has said that her remark on the rift between her two brothers — Tej Pratap and Tejashwi — has been misquoted by the media. In a statement issued last evening, Bharti denied admitting any rift between her brothers and said that her statement was for the party workers and not her family.

“My statement has been twisted. I had asked party workers to remain united and forget differences, the comment was not on our family. The family is one, no differences between us,” Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP. told news agency ANI.

Breaking her silence on the ongoing rift between the two sons of Lalu, Bharti had on Sunday admitted that there is some truth in speculation about differences between Tej Pratap and Tejashwi. “There is some discord between the two brothers in our family,” she had said while speaking at a traditional ‘Litti Chokha’ gathering of RJD workers in Patna on Sunday night. “It is common these days that two brothers in any family have strained relations.”

This was the first time when a member of Lalu’s family openly accepted that all is not well between the two brothers.

Meanwhile, when Tejashwi was asked about Bharti’s remark, he evaded the question saying, “I did not hear what she said.”

Tejashwi is the younger son of Lalu and currently leads the RJD in Lalu’s absence. Tejashwi, who is largely seen as the heir apparent to Lalu’s legacy in the politics, is also the current Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly. In the Grand Alliance government of which the RJD was the single largest constituent, Tejashwi was given the Deputy CM’s post where as Tej Pratap was made a Cabinet minister.

Fresh reports of a rift between the two brothers have been doing the rounds for the last few months. Last month, Tej Pratap’s absence at a crucial RJD meet triggered a fresh speculation that the brothers were avoiding each other.