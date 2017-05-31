Lalu Yadav’s son in trouble: BPCL issues show cause notice to Bihar Health Minister Tej Pratap yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav has to reply to the BPCL within a period of 15 days. (PTI)

RJD supremo, Lalu Prasad Yadav ’s son and the Health Minister of Bihar, Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday received a show cause notice from the BPCL, asking him for an explanation on the petrol pump license, ANI reported. According to the report, Tej Pratap Yadav has to reply to the BPCL within a period of 15 days. Meanwhile, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia, reacted to the news and told Republic TV that these were very serious charges. Bhatia demanded that Yadav must step down from his post as the Health Minister for not disclosing this act in public domain. Bhatia added that Yadav had lost had lost the moral authority to continue in office and his position as a cabinet minister had become untenable.

Bhatia criticised the entire Nitish Kumar cabinet and said that the Bihar government had become a mockery and this incident makes Nitish Kumar looks like a helpless Chief Minister. According to the DNA, the notice was linked to the allegations made by Sushil Kumar Modi, senior BJP leader, who had earlier alleged that Yadav that illegally acquired a BPCL petrol pump in Patna in 2011 using false documents. Sushil Modi had told reporters that at the time when he had come for the interview, Yadav did not possess the ownership or lease of the 43 decimal land, that he had claimed to have.

The BJP leader had alleged that in the year 2011, the land had belonged to AK Infosystems Private Limited and had later been leased to Deputy CM of Bihar and Lalu Yadav’s younger son, Tejaswi Prasad Yadav in 2012. He added that in the year 2014, when Tejaswi had claimed to be the owner of the A K Infosystems, the land was neither leased or registered in either of the brothers’ names.