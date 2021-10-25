Lalu Yadav’s dramatic return home: Tej Pratap sits on dharna, washes father’s feet amid escalating family feud

Tej Pratap sat on dharna alleging that his detractors of preventing him from spending time with his father whom he had received at the airport.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s return to Bihar after three years was marked by his elder son Tej Pratap Yadav washing his feet. The latter was seen outside his residence washing his father’s feet and then wiping it dry with a piece of cloth around his neck.

However, a glimpse of the family feud was evident as Lalu did not even step out of his car and left soon after. Reports suggest that the RJD supremo did not have plans to even visit Tej Pratap’s residence and it was only after the latter staged a sit-in that Lalu dropped by.

Tej Pratap sat on dharna alleging that his detractors of preventing him from spending time with his father whom he had received at the airport.

Talking to reporters afterwards, Yadav said, “Look how I had decorated my house to welcome my father who had been away from me for long because of cases he has been framed in by his feudal detractors.”

Earlier, Yadav had thrown a fit outside the residence of his mother Rabri Devi when he was stopped from entering her bungalow at 10, Circular Road, where Prasad is putting up upon return to the city after three years.

“I am very unhappy. Jagadanand Singh (state RJD president) is an RSS agent who keeps humiliating me. And I have a word of caution for my younger brother Tejashwi as well,” the maverick leader alleged.

“I often say he (Tejashwi) is like Arjuna and I, like Lord Krishna, am committed to helping him get what is his due. But he must realise he is no more a kid breastfed by his mother. If the party continues to function in this fashion, he will never become the chief minister,” fumed Yadav.