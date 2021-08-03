Lalu Yadav meets Sharad Yadav amid talks of third front; wants Chirag Paswan to join hands with son Tejashwi

Lalu Yadav said that he had come to enquire about Sharad Yadav's health as he was keeping unwell for some time now.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav today met veteran leader and former MP Sharad Yadav in New Delhi. While Lalu Prasad termed it a courtesy call to check on the health of Sharad Yadav, the meeting has ignited the talks of a third front.

Talking to the media, Lalu Yadav said that he had come to enquire about Sharad Yadav’s health as he was keeping unwell for some time now. “Met senior socialist leader Sharad Bhai and discussed his health. We have a long struggle against social, economic, educational and political inequality. The struggle is the sacrament for socialists. The fight against communalism and inequality will continue till the last breath,” he said.

वरिष्ठ समाजवादी नेता शरद भाई से मुलाक़ात कर स्वास्थ्य लाभ संबंधित जानकारी प्राप्त की। सामाजिक, आर्थिक, शैक्षणिक और राजनीतिक असमानता के विरुद्ध हमारा लंबा संघर्ष रहा है। हम समाजवादियों का संघर्ष ही संस्कार है। सांप्रदायिकता और ग़ैर-बराबरी के ख़िलाफ अंतिम दम तक लड़ाई जारी रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/W93QWwa5wI — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) August 3, 2021

Lalu said that Parliament is deserted without him as he misses listening to Sharad Yadav’s speech in the house. “Three of us – I, Sharad bhai and Mulayam Singh have fought for so many issues,” said Lalu Yadav who yesterday paid a courtesy visit to Mulayam Singh Yadav as well.

Talking about the third front, Lalu Yadav said that it’s necessary and the need of the hour.

On the issues of a rift among the LJP, Lalu Prasad said that Chirag Paswan continues to be the leader of the LJP and he wants Paswan and Tejashwi to come together.

He also said that the Mahagathbandhan was about to form a government in Bihar as Tejashwi Yadav fought against the NDA alone. Lalu Prasad alleged that the ruling alliance “cheated” and defeated the RJD by just 10-15 votes on many seats.

Speaking on the Pegasus snoop gate row, the RJD supremo said that there should be a probe and the names of those involved should be published.

Lalu Yadav recently also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar.