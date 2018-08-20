Lalu Yadav is political mentor of Imran Khan: Pakistan Opposition leader

“Ostensibly, Khan’s speech gives the impression that India’s Lalu Prasad Yadav is his political mentor,” the Pakistani leader said.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah has said that Imran Khan’s first speech in the National Assembly conveys that “India’s Lalu Prasad Yadav is his political mentor”. The PPP leader said that Khan’s address did not match the stature of a premier of the country.

“Ostensibly, Khan’s speech gives the impression that India’s Lalu Prasad Yadav is his political mentor,” Shah was quoted as saying by Dunya News. As per some reports, Khan reportedly lost his temper in his first address in the NA after being elected as the Prime Minister. Khan’s gesture of toning up his swearing-in was observed after opposition leaders created a ruckus and staged a sit-in in the lower house of the Pakistan Parliament.

Shah further slammed Khan for showing an ‘irresponsible behaviour’ and said, “If this is Naya Pakistan, then God may have mercy upon us.”

Khan was sworn-in as the new Pakistan PM on Friday after defeating his PML-N rival Shehbaz Sharif in the National Assembly. Khan bagged 176 votes, while Sharif, the PML-N president and the brother of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, secured 96 votes. Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had emerged as the single largest party with 116 seats in the July 25 general elections.

After being elected as the Prime Minister, the cricketer-turned-politician delivered a speech and pledged to bring a change, which, according to him “the country was awaiting for last 70 years”. The Pakistani leader assured to identify the people accountable for “looting the country”.

“Those who stole this nation’s money and stashed it abroad, I will bring them all to accountability. We will together debate and think on how to generate our own revenues so that we never have to be dependent on another country,” said he chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party.