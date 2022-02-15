Lalu Yadav fodder scam case Highlights: RJD supremo held guilty in Doranda Treasury case, quantum of sentence on Feb 18

A special Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) court in Ranchi on Tuesday held RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in a case related to a fodder scam in which he is one of the main accused. The former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has already been convicted in four cases related to the multi-crore scam. He physically appeared before the special CBI court in the fodder scam case related to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury.
Lalu was first convicted in 2013 in the Chaibasa treasury case related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.67 crore. He was handed five years in prison. However, the Supreme Court granted him bail in December same year. He was again convicted in 2017 in a second case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury. He was then sent to jail for 3.5 years.
The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on February 18.
LaluPrasad Yadav has challenged his convictions in the Jharkhand High Court and is currently out on bail.
