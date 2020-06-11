Lalu Yadav birthday: Former Bihar CM cuts cake on 73rd birthday at hospital, Video goes viral

Lalu Prasadv Yadav celebrates 73rd birthday by cutting cake at hospital in Ranchi. (File pic)

Lalu cuts cake at Ranchi hospital on 73rd birthday: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founder and its supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is celebrating his 73rd birthday on Thursday.

Lalu, who served as the CM of Bihar twice in 90s, is behind the bars since December 2017 for his involvement in the multi-crore fodder scam. He has been awarded life term in several fodder scam cases. However, Lalu, 72, is currently admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi and undergoing treatment for various ailments.

Tejashwi Yadav, younger son and heir apparent to Lalu, reached Ranchi to meet his father at the hospital. As per reports, Tejashwi arrived at the hospital with a 73-pound cake to celebrate his father’s birthday.

A video has emerged of the former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav celebrating his birthday at the hospital. In the video, Lalu can be seen cutting a cake and telling the people on the call, ‘Yehi se khila date hai’ (I will feed the cake from here only). Tejashwi was present inside the hospital room of Lalu and had made a video call to family in Patna.

The video of Lalu’s cutting the cake is widely circulated on the internet.

Meanwhile, the RJD is celebrating Lalu’s birthday as ‘Garib Sammaan Diwas’. Party workers will feed the poor and the migrants to mark Lalu Yadav’s 73rd birthday.

Lalu Prasad Yadav had served as the CM of Bihar twice — March 1990 to March 1995 and April 1995 to July 1997. He has been convicted and jailed in two fodder scam cases that took place during his tenure. His wife and former CM Rabri Devi, sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav, and daughter Misa Bharti have all been charged in several other corruption cases.