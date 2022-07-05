Lalu Yadav admitted to hospital after shoulder injury; daughter shares pictures, prays for recovery

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, on Tuesday shared a picture of her ailing father in an emotional post on Twitter. Penning a heartfelt note along with the pictures, Acharya prayed for her father’s well-being, and referred to her father as “her hero.”

Lalu Yadav, who appeared visibly weak in the pictures, is currently hospitalised at Patna’s Paras Hospital. The turn of events ensured that there were no celebrations on the occasion of the 26th foundation day of Rashtriya Janta Dal. Although a membership programme was organised by the party members to mark the day, the mood appeared sombre in view of their firebrand leader’s health condition.

In her tweet, Rohini wrote, “My Hero, My Support Papa, Get well Soon.” She added, “You passed all hurdles, millions bless you that’s your strength.”

Lalu Yadav is reported to have fallen from the stairs at his Circular Road government house, resulting in a fractured shoulder and an injured waist. He was admitted to a private hospital for primary treatment, from where he was discharged on the same day. But on Monday his condition became serious after which he was admitted to Paras Hospital.

Rohini Acharya lives in Singapore and was quite worried about her father’s condition. The pictures she shared were from her interaction with her father over a video call.