Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav files divorce petition six months after marriage with Aishwarya Rai

By: | Published: November 2, 2018 9:18 PM

RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav Friday filed a petition before a court here seeking divorce from his wife of six months, sources in the civil court said.

Tej Pratap Yadav divorce, Lalu Prasad, Aishwarya Rai, Rabri Devi, latest updates on tej pratapTej Pratap and Aishwarya, whose father is a sitting RJD MLA and grandfather Daroga Rai was chief minister in the 1960s, had tied the knot in May at a grand ceremony which was attended by leaders cutting across party lines. (PTI)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav Friday filed a petition before a court here seeking divorce from his wife of six months, sources in the civil court said. According to the sources, Tej Pratap had approached the court with a divorce petition a few days ago which was turned down due to technical reasons following which he moved a fresh application on Friday which has been forwarded by the filing section for necessary action.

No member of the family was, however, available for comments. Journalists and cameramen made a beeline outside the 10, Circular Road residence of Tej Pratap’s mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi where Aishwarya Rai along with her father Chandrika Rai visited in the evening while refusing to take questions. They were later joined by Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti, the eldest of Lalu-Rabri’s nine children. Lalu is lodged in jail in Ranchi in connection with multi-crore fodder scam cases.

Tej Pratap and Aishwarya, whose father is a sitting RJD MLA and grandfather Daroga Rai was chief minister in the 1960s, had tied the knot in May at a grand ceremony which was attended by leaders cutting across party lines. Tej Pratap was health minister in the grand alliance ministry. He is an MLA from Mahua in Vaishali district. Tej Pratap has been also dropping hints that he did not get along well with his younger brother Tejashwi who has emerged as the party’s de facto leader in their father’s absence.

