Lalu Prasad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav engaged to Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav is today getting engaged in Bihar’s capital city of Patna. The 30-year-old is getting engaged to Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of former Bihar minister Chandrika Rai. The visuals from engagement have surfaced on the internet where the couple can be seen taking part in the ceremony. Earlier today, the visuals of fruit baskets were also seen from the engagement venue.

Who is Aishwarya Rai?

The daughter of former Bihar minister Chandrika Rai, Aishwarya Rai belongs to the Chhapra region of Bihar. She completed her schooling from Patna’s Notre Dame Academy. Rai’s alma mater says that she did her MBA from Amity University while she completed her graduation from the reputed Miranda House college of the University of Delhi where she studied History.

Aishwarya Rai’s father Chandrika has been the MLA for six times and has served as a minister in many governments under the RJD supremo. Aishwarya Rai’s grandfather, Daroga Prasad Rai served as a CM of the state for 11 months back in 1970. Aishwarya is 25-years-old and has two younger siblings.

In comparison, Tej Pratap Yadav had served as the Health Minister in the erstwhile Grand Alliance government headed by Nitish Kumar.

The couple has set aside the date of May 12 when they will tie the wedding knot. The venue of the wedding is said to be the Veterinary Grounds in Patna. This is the same place where Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi’s son was also married after the threat from Tej Pratap.