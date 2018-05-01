Lalu Prasad Yadav taken to hospital on arrival in Ranchi, doctors say ‘he is better now’

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after being discharged from AIIMS speaks to the media on his arrival at New Delhi Railway station in New Delhi, on Monday. (Source: PTI)

Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav was taken to the Rajenrdra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi after he arrived here from Delhi amid tight security. Lalu, who is serving a 14-year jail term for his involvement in various fodder scam cases, arrived in the capital city via Rajdhani Express this morning. Lalu was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with doctors present inside the vehicle to examine him. They said that he is better now and responding to the treatment.

“All in all, his health is better now but all age-related complications are there,” Dr Lal Manjhi, who examined Lalu in the ambulance on the way to RIMS from station, told ANI.

Lalu was discharged yesterday from AIIMS in Delhi where he was admitted on March 29 for various ailments related to heart and kidney. The RJD supremo boarded the Ranchi-bound Rajdhani Express in the evening. But in Kanpur, his condition worsened following which a team of doctors was called at the station to examine him. After examining his health, doctors said that his sugar level was high. After a brief stoppage, doctors said that he is fit to travel to Ranchi.

Yesterday, Lalu had alleged that AIIMS authorities were under pressure to discharge him. He said that there was a conspiracy behind the decision to shift him to a place where there are no facilities available to cater to his ailments. In a letter to AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, Lalu said that if he is sent to Ranchi medical college from here, “in case of any danger to my life, sole responsibility will be on you all”.

Authorities at AIIMS, however, denied the conspiracy charge and said that the decision was based on the recommendation made by the medical board.

Lalu was initially admitted to RIMS in Ranchi on March 17 following complaints of uneasiness. But he was moved to AIIMS in Delhi after doctors referred him to undergo specialised treatment.

Meanwhile, his younger son Tejashwi Yadav on Monday said that the decision to shift Lalu from Delhi Ranchi is a party of conspiracy to kill him.

RJD chief @laluprasadrjd writes to All India Institute of Medical Sciences stating, ‘I don’t want to be shifted back to Ranchi hospital, as that hospital is not properly equipped to treat my ailments. Who is forcing AIIMS administration to send him back? pic.twitter.com/gvOBmCUDpw — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) April 30, 2018

Lalu (69) was lodged at the Birsa Munda Jail on December 23 last year and has been behind the bars. Rulings in various fodder scam cases have come against him.