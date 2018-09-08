Lalu Prasad Yadav suffering from little depression, but stable, says RIMS director

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav who is currently admitted at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, is suffering from little depression. RIMS director Dr RKShrivastava today informed that though the former Bihar CM has hypertension, his condition is stable and doctors are continuously monitoring his condition.

He said that there is no need to shift the RJD leader who is serving a jail term in connection with fodder scam, from the hospital as treatments are being administered to him.

“He (Lalu Yadav) has hypertension and a little depression. His condition is stable,” Dr Shrivastava said.

“Depression is sometimes caused by illness and change of environment, there isn’t anything major. He doesn’t need to be shifted,” he added,

Lalu who was out on provisional bail since May 11, had surrendered on August 30 in a special CBI court in Ranchi. The same day he was shifted to RIMS from Birsa Munda Central Jail for treatment.

Lalu was lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail after being convicted in a fodder scam case in December 2017. He was convicted in two more cases in January and March this year and awarded 14 years imprisonment.