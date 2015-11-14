Pappu Yadav apologises for ‘undignified’ claims against Lalu Prasad Yadav sons

Madhepura MP and Janadhikar Party (JAP) chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav today tendered an apology for making “undignified” claims of leaving politics in case the two sons of RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav won the Bihar Assembly elections.

“This is true that I had talked about defeat of two sons of Lalu Prasad in Bihar elections 2015 and also said of quitting politics if they did not loose…definitely this claim was ‘amaryadit’ (undignified),” he said in his Facebook account.

“I should not have uttered such things for sons of any politician. I am hurt for making undignified claim and express sorry before you all,” he said.

Pappu Yadav had made the prediction about the defeat of Lalu Prasad’s sons, Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejaswi Yadav from Mahua and Raghopur seats respectively.

His party JAP had contested 101 seats in the recently concluded Bihar poll but drew a blank.

On being asked whether he would like to go back to Lalu Prasad’s party, the leader answered in negative.

“Going back to old option is not possible for me,” he told PTI over phone while ruling out a return to RJD.

Talking about his future course of action, Pappu Yadav said he would try to enact role of a true opposition to Nitish-Lalu government in Bihar.