Lalu Prasad Yadav meets Rahul Gandhi, writes to AIIMS: ‘don’t send me to Ranchi’; top developments

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is undergoing treatment for several ailments at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Yadav, a convict in several fodder scam cases, was moved to AIIMS from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where the RJD boss was admitted on March 16 after he complained of discomfort at the Birsa Munda Jail in Jharkhand capital.

In a statement, AIIMS has said, “Lalu Prasad Yadav was referred to AIIMS for management of his acute medical condition. He has improved significantly and is being referred back to Ranchi Medical College for management of his chronic issues.”

Meanwhile, the RJD chief has written to the AIIMS authority, requested not to shift him to the Ranchi hospital. “‘I don’t want to be shifted back to Ranchi hospital, as that hospital is not properly equipped to treat my ailments,” Yadav told AIIMS.

RJD has alleged that AIIMS has decided to send Yadav back to Ranchi in haste. The party has alleged that the decision to transfer the RJD chief is politically motivated.

RJD chief’s son and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav told reporters today: “The decision to shift Laluji from AIIMS to Ranchi Hospital has been taken in haste. AIIMS is much better and I wonder why this decision has been taken. Only AIIMS authorities can reveal the reason behind the sudden transfer of Laluji.”

