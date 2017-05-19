​​ ​
  3. Lalu Prasad Yadav hits out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s reaction over corruption cases

Lalu Prasad Yadav hits out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s reaction over corruption cases

The grand alliance in Bihar is undergoing a tense time as both Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav are apparently unhappy with what has happened over the recent days.

By: | Published: May 19, 2017 6:51 PM
grand alliance in Bihar, Lalu prasad yadav, Nitish Kumar, Bihar CM, Lalu Prasad tweets, Rashtriya Janata Dal, benami property, Income Tax, IT raids on Lalu, Bihar government, BJP, Lalu on BJP Nitish Kumar, on May 15, had broken his silence over the BJP’s allegations of corruption against Lalu and his family. (Image: PTI)

The grand alliance in Bihar is undergoing a tense time as both Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav are apparently unhappy with what has happened over the recent days. Reacting to Bihar CM’s latest remark on corruption allegations against his family, Lalu has expressed his feelings by taking to Twitter to take pot shots at what he referred to as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s new ‘alliance partners’.

In a report by Indian Express, Nitish, on May 15, had broken his silence over the BJP’s allegations of corruption against Lalu and his family. The CM had said that if there is any proof of benami property transactions, they should take the matter to court. “These are company matters and Bihar government had no role to play… company affairs department under the Centre can look into it,” said the CM.

The report further stated that Lalu got to know about Nitish’s statements from one of his aides and was upset with the tone and tenor. However, things got worse when reports of Income Tax searches at premises in New Delhi and Haryana surfaced. Lalu posted this on Twitter: “BJP ko naye alliance partners mubarak ho. Lalu Prasad jhukne aur darne wala nahi hai. Jab tak aakhri saans hai fasiwadi takton se ladta rahunga (Congratulations to the BJP for its new alliance partners. Lalu Prasad is not one to bend or be cowed down. As long as I am alive, I will keep fighting fascist forces).”

You might also want to see this:

However, this was not the only tweet as 40 minutes later the former Bihar CM again tweeted that would take the sting out of his earliet tweets: “Jyada laar mat tapkao. Gathbandhan atut hai… (do not salivate. This alliance is unbreakable…).”

As per Indian Express, a senior RJD leader had said, “Laluji wanted to send a strong message to Nitish not to take him for granted. His tweet was a deliberate move.” Later the party tried to play down Lalu’s remark on ‘new alliance partner’. Speaking to Indian Express, RJD national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha said that the tweet was only aimed at central agencies doing a witch hunt.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. H
    Hari
    May 20, 2017 at 1:05 am
    CORRUPTS ARE RU THIS COUNTRY AND ARE INDULGED IN SPREADING ANARCHY WITH HELP OF ILLEGAL MONEY LOOTED BY THEM. SO GOVT MUST ENFORCE NEW ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW PROVISIONING FOR DEATH SENTENCE AND SEIZURE OF ALL ETS OF CULPRITS. ONLY THEN THIS DRAMAS WILL COME TO AN END. MODI GOVT IS PLAYING WITH LIFE OF BILLIONS OF PEOPLE BY NOT TAKING STERN ACTION AGAINST DREADED ANTI-NATIONAL CRIMINALS. CBI MUST ENSURE CANCELLATION OF LALOO'S BAIL BY FI PE ION IN SC. THE COURTS MUST ALSO SEE NATIONAL INTEREST OF NATION WHEN CRIMINALS ARE NOT AFRAID OF REPE ION OF HEINOUS CRIMES AND ENSURE THAT NO BAIL IS GRANTED TO SUCH CONVICTED PERSON WHO IS GRAVE THREAT FOR COUNTRY. INDIA SHOULD NOT BE MADE BANANA REPUBLIC BY BAI OUT SUCH ANTI-NATIONAL CONVICTED CRIMINALS.
    Reply
    1. H
      Hari
      May 20, 2017 at 12:47 am
      CORRUPTS ARE RU THIS COUNTRY AND ARE INDULGED IN SPREADING ANARCHY WITH HELP OF ILLEGAL MONEY LOOTED BY THEM. SO GOVT MUST ENFORCE NEW ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW PROVISIONING FOR DEATH SENTENCE AND SEIZURE OF ALL ETS OF CULPRITS. ONLY THEN THIS DRAMAS WILL COME TO AN END. MODI GOVT IS PLAYING WITH LIFE OF BILLIONS OF PEOPLE BY NOT TAKING STERN ACTION AGAINST DREADED ANTI-NATIONAL CRIMINALS. CBI MUST ENSURE CANCELLATION OF LALOO'S BAIL BY FI PE ION IN SC. THE COURTS MUST ALSO SEE NATIONAL INTEREST OF NATION WHEN CRIMINALS ARE NOT AFRAID OF REPE ION OF HEINOUS CRIMES AND ENSURE THAT NO BAIL IS GRANTED TO SUCH CONVICTED PERSON WHO IS GRAVE THREAT FOR COUNTRY. INDIA SHOULD NOT BE MADE BANANA REPUBLIC BY BAI OUT SUCH ANTI-NATIONAL CONVICTED CRIMINALS.
      Reply
      1. H
        Hari
        May 19, 2017 at 8:06 pm
        Indian judicial system is working according to wishes of powerful, wealthy, corrupt, dreaded and fraud politicians of this country. The public is fade up with such dramas staged by govt , investigating agencies like police, CBI and judiciary when such grievous and most sensitive cases worth thousand of crores are dealt in such casual manner. SC is responsible for abnormal delay in finalization of Laloo's FODDER scam cases by granting bail to Laloo which is main reason for fi separate pe ions in higher courts by Laloo to delay other pending cases in lower courts so that he can complete his lifespan and judgement will be pronounced after his demise as happened in Jayalalithaa's case. The money is playing major role and havoc on decision of courts. So Supreme Court and lower courts must not grant bail to convicted accused in such high profile cases in national and public interest later on when future of billions of people are not at stake by these dreaded and corrupt politicians.
        Reply

        Go to Top