Lalu Prasad Yadav hits out at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s reaction over corruption cases

The grand alliance in Bihar is undergoing a tense time as both Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav are apparently unhappy with what has happened over the recent days. Reacting to Bihar CM’s latest remark on corruption allegations against his family, Lalu has expressed his feelings by taking to Twitter to take pot shots at what he referred to as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s new ‘alliance partners’.

In a report by Indian Express, Nitish, on May 15, had broken his silence over the BJP’s allegations of corruption against Lalu and his family. The CM had said that if there is any proof of benami property transactions, they should take the matter to court. “These are company matters and Bihar government had no role to play… company affairs department under the Centre can look into it,” said the CM.

The report further stated that Lalu got to know about Nitish’s statements from one of his aides and was upset with the tone and tenor. However, things got worse when reports of Income Tax searches at premises in New Delhi and Haryana surfaced. Lalu posted this on Twitter: “BJP ko naye alliance partners mubarak ho. Lalu Prasad jhukne aur darne wala nahi hai. Jab tak aakhri saans hai fasiwadi takton se ladta rahunga (Congratulations to the BJP for its new alliance partners. Lalu Prasad is not one to bend or be cowed down. As long as I am alive, I will keep fighting fascist forces).”

However, this was not the only tweet as 40 minutes later the former Bihar CM again tweeted that would take the sting out of his earliet tweets: “Jyada laar mat tapkao. Gathbandhan atut hai… (do not salivate. This alliance is unbreakable…).”

As per Indian Express, a senior RJD leader had said, “Laluji wanted to send a strong message to Nitish not to take him for granted. His tweet was a deliberate move.” Later the party tried to play down Lalu’s remark on ‘new alliance partner’. Speaking to Indian Express, RJD national spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha said that the tweet was only aimed at central agencies doing a witch hunt.