Lalu Prasad Yadav birthday: JDU puts up posters listing 73 properties owned by family on 73rd birth anniversary

Lalu Prasad Yadav is celebrating his 73rd birthday today. The JD(U) has released posters in Patna carrying details of his 73 properties.

As Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav turns 73 today, the opponent Janata Dal (United) hit out at its adversary, releasing posters carrying the details of Lalu and his family’s properties in the state. The posters are put up on Patna roads and read “Lalu parivaar ka sampattinama”. It carries the details of 73 properties owned by Lalu and his family.

“On 73rd birthday, 73 properties series,” it said and listed out the details of properties with locations and area of the properties. At the bottom, it features photographs of Lalu, his wife and former CM Rabri Devi, his two sons — Tej Pratap and Tejashwi, and daughter Misa Bharti.

The poster said the remainder of the series will be released later.

Reacting to the poster politics, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said, “Whoever has done this, I thank him for putting the details of Lalu family’s properties in the public domain. It was necessary for the people of Bihar to know how Lalu looted money from the poor to build his properties.”

The RJD has responded angrily to the poster and asked why the details were not handed over to the probe agencies instead.

JD(U) has released posters in Patna carrying the details of Lalu’s 73 properties on his 73rd birthday.

“Why didn’t the information printed in the poster be given to CBI, ED? Lalu ji and his family are the victims of Bihar government’s witch-hunt. When the Bihar government couldn’t get anything against Lalu, it resorted to spreading lies against Lalu but people of Bihar will give a befitting reply at the right time,” RJD MLA VIjay Prakash said.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav, younger son and heir apparent to Lalu, has reached Ranchi to meet his father. Lalu is behind the bars since December 2017 and serving life term for his involvement in multiple fodder scam cases. He is currently admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi and undergoing treatment for various ailments.