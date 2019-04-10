Lalu Prasad seeking bail to carry out political activities for Lok Sabha elections: CBI

Lalu Prasad Yadav (Source: PTI)

Opposing RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea in the SC, the CBI on Tuesday alleged that the former Bihar CM is trying to mislead the court by seeking bail on medical grounds and his real motive is to carry out political activities for the upcoming LS elections. Lalu, who is convicted in the over Rs 900-crore fodder scam and is lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail, has challenged the January 10 judgment of the Jharkhand HC, which rejected his bail petition. The three cases in which Lalu has been convicted also pertain to illegal withdrawal of money from the treasuries in the animal husbandry department in the early 1990s.

Furnishing the list of politicians who visited Lalu in his special ward of the Ranchi hospital, the investigative agency told the SC that he is virtually conducting his political activities from the hospital ward where he has been staying for over eight months. CBI’s counter to Yadav’s bail plea reproduces a list of high-profile persons, including Congress’ Ahmed Patel to Lalu’s sons to senior advocate Ram Jethmalani, who visited him in his ward in last eight months.

“During the period in which the petitioner (Lalu) remained in hospital, he is not only granted a special paying ward with all facilities but he is virtually conducting his political activities from there which would be clear from the list of visitors,” the CBI said in its 39-page reply.

The agency further said Lalu who claimed to be so unwell that he cannot even remain in jail has now suddenly become physically fit and is seeking bail. “Suddenly when the Parliamentary elections are near, the petitioner (Yadav) clearly took a somersault and sought bail…” it stated.

“It is submitted that simultaneous raising of pleas for bails on medical grounds and bail to guide the party and to carry out all essential responsibilities as a party president in ensuing Lok Sabha elections are mutually contradictory and manifest that in the garb of bail on medical ground, the petitioner in essence wants to pursue his political activities which is impermissible in law,” the CBI said while questioning his motive.

It pointed out that the court must not lose sight of the fact that Lalu had been convicted for illegal acts when he was the chief minister and any relief to him would set a bad precedent when he had not spent even 15% of the time of his 27.5-year jail term. A Bench, led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogo,i is set to hear Lalu’s bail plea on Wednesday.