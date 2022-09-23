United Opposition: Lalu Yadav, Nitish Kumar to meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi soon

Top Bihar leaders Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav will soon meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi as part of the Bihar Chief Minister’s ongoing efforts to unite opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in 2024.

Lalu said that he will also meet Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after the latter concludes his 3,500-km ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

“I along with Nitish Kumar, will meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. I will also meet Rahul Gandhi after completion of his padayatra. The united opposition will throw the BJP out of power in the next Lok Sabha polls,” Prasad said while addressing the party’s state council meeting, reported PTI.

This will be the first meeting of the two leaders with Gandhi in more than six years. Nitish Kumar had last met the Congress president at an Iftar party ahead of the 2015 Bihar elections.

Lalu, the former Bihar CM, alleged that the ruling party at the Centre wants to disturb communal harmony in society to hide the real issues faced by the electorate.

On Union home minister Amit Shah’s visit to the Muslim-majority Seemanchal area of Bihar, the RJD chief said that people need to be careful and alert as BJP leaders “might instigate people of different communities to fight with each other in the state”.

Shah is scheduled to address two rallies called the ‘Jan Bhavna Mahasabha’ on September 23 and September 24 in Purnea and Kishanganj districts in the Seemanchal area, respectively.

This will be the first trip of Shah, considered the saffron party’s principal strategist, to the state after Nitish parted ways with the BJP to form an alliance with former rival RJD.

Shah will address a gathering in Purnea on Friday at 12 PM at Rangbhoomi Ground. He will later hold a meeting with MPs and MLAs at 4 PM at Mata Gujri University in Kishanganj city. He will also chair a BJP state core committee meeting around 5 PM at the varsity, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav has alleged that the BJP chose the Seemanchal area for religious polarisation.

“If Amit Shah is coming, then I want to ask whether the Centre will give special status to Bihar or not? What is the motive for his visit? He will speak against Muslims and incite Hindus. When he comes, he will say there is Jungle Raj,” Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI.

The meeting of the Opposition leaders also comes in the backdrop of the preparations of the upcoming Congress presidential elections, nominations for which began on Thursday.