scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Lalithalakshmi appointed director in Prime Minister’s Office

Lalithalakshmi, a 2008-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the West Bengal cadre, is currently the campus director of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Kolkata.

Written by PTI
Lalithalakshmi appointed director in Prime Minister’s Office
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved her appointment as director in the PMO on lateral shift basis (File)

Senior bureaucrat Lalithalakshmi was on Thursday appointed director in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Lalithalakshmi, a 2008-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the West Bengal cadre, is currently the campus director of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Kolkata.

Also Read

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved her appointment as director in the PMO on lateral shift basis, for the balance period of deputation tenure, up to February 28, 2027, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. 

Also Read
More Stories on
Prime Minister

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 18:37 IST